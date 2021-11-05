I'm an 31yo above minimum wage worker with a little over $5k in debt with a credit score of 617, stocks etf's and reits with dividends, stable cryptocurrency and a sizable 401k. My goal is to buy a new car and a house with a va loan asap like within the same year frame. I've been preapproved. And I'm well available to take on all three but what would be the best path timewise and financially? I'll be paying the debt regardless. Do I get the car first and wait up to 6 months to see my credit score bolster up? Do I wait and get the House and wait even longer with the tax break? Do I get a debt consolidation loan with lower interest and payments?