I have been researching trading in my current vehicle and purchasing a new or use model. From what I can tell used vehicles across all manufacturers are still up substantially, ~25% YoY on average. Though, I can't seem to get a good understanding of how much new car values are up given they don't have any sales history to track.

I would prefer a more general answer, but in my specific case, I have a vehicle that currently is valued at ~$50k USD trade-in. I would like to buy a new 2022 model that is listed at ~$50k MSRP. I have ~$6k USD positive equity in my trade in. I would like to reason that because I am receiving more on my trade in (since used car values are up), that that value offsets how much more I am paying for the new model (since inventory is low, and newer models tend to cost more YoY). Is that correct reasoning?

My other related thought, if a car dealership 3-4 years ago before the current chip shortage had 100 vehicles on the lot and only had to make $1k profit on each to run the business. But now has 10 cars on the lot, they must make $10k profit on each to run the business. Does/Can that difference necessarily match the increased value of my trade in?