0

I have been researching trading in my current vehicle and purchasing a new or use model. From what I can tell used vehicles across all manufacturers are still up substantially, ~25% YoY on average. Though, I can't seem to get a good understanding of how much new car values are up given they don't have any sales history to track.

I would prefer a more general answer, but in my specific case, I have a vehicle that currently is valued at ~$50k USD trade-in. I would like to buy a new 2022 model that is listed at ~$50k MSRP. I have ~$6k USD positive equity in my trade in. I would like to reason that because I am receiving more on my trade in (since used car values are up), that that value offsets how much more I am paying for the new model (since inventory is low, and newer models tend to cost more YoY). Is that correct reasoning?

My other related thought, if a car dealership 3-4 years ago before the current chip shortage had 100 vehicles on the lot and only had to make $1k profit on each to run the business. But now has 10 cars on the lot, they must make $10k profit on each to run the business. Does/Can that difference necessarily match the increased value of my trade in?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.