I run a website where customers can buy 'Tip Packs' and then spend these Tips on the site.

The packs are a straight conversion - £10 = £10 worth of Tips to spend on the site.

My question is, do I need to pay VAT on this purchase or do I just pay VAT on the products they buy with the Tips?

This is a complex area of tax law.

This reference suggests that: enter image description here

I would suggest that this does not extend to areas where the customer purchases a voucher as such - it artificially reduces the price of the goods thereby reducing the collection of Value Added Tax due to HMRC rather than would be the case in the event of a price reduction or sale.

In my opinion, these electronic tokens generate a VAT point at the time of purchase by a customer and should be accounted for as tax collected on your VAT return. That will account for the reduced sale price (and thus reduced VAT collected) of the goods for which the voucher is ultimately exchanged.

The final arbiter (as always) is HMRC who should be consulted - I would say, in writing, just to be sure that any control visit later does not lead to amisinterpretion of your VAT records and you can be assured of the position.

  Thank you for that, I understand what you're saying, but wouldn't this be more applicable to my situation - "Face value vouchers that can be used for more than one type of good or service (multi-purpose) - No VAT due, if sold at or below their monetary value" The users buy the Tips, but they can be used for multiple purposes on the site, such as, buying videos, profile customisation etc
    – Sean Darren Dawn
    13 mins ago
    – Sean Darren Dawn
    13 mins ago
  No, I can't see that applies - the "how to charge" comment suggests "No VAT due, if sold at or below their monetary value" but you are selling the voucher at it's face value. There is a grey area with the next condition down "Face value vouchers that can only be used for one type of good or service (single-purpose)" where VAT is due. Where there is uncertainness at the time of purchase (the customer has not yet made a choice), HMRC would more likely rule on the latter condition to err on the side of safety.
    – 24601
    20 secs ago
    – 24601
    20 secs ago

