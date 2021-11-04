0

Suppose Company Z had a 30% stake in Company A. Then, Company Z bought another 15% stake in Company A, bringing the total to 45%. I want to find a specific term for this situation.

I had initially considered:

  • increased its stake
  • increased its shareholding

But these seem a bit wordy, I'm after something that is one-word. Should the situation have been the opposite: Company Z sold 15% of Company A, we could use one word to explain the move: divest.

Question

Is there any conventional financial term to explain the practice of a shareholder increasing its stake in a company in one word, or other professional term?

