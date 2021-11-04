1

English is not my native language and I'm so confused to this term Short interest.

Why it's not the interest that you need to pay (when you borrow stocks from others) but the volume?

Improve this question
1
1

"Interest" is a heavily overloaded word in English. Merriam Webster has 5 broad meanings. You are thinking of number 3 of those:

3a : a charge for borrowed money generally a percentage of the amount borrowed
b : the profit in goods or money that is made on invested capital

but the relevant sense here is in fact number 1:

1a : a feeling that accompanies or causes special attention to something or someone : concern

'Short interest' is a measure of how interested people are on the short side.

  • Not much money is on the short side => Not many people are interested in the short side => low 'short interest'

  • A lot of money is on the short side => A lot of people are interested in the short side => high 'short interest'

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.