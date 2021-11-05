English is not my native language and I'm so confused to this term
Short interest.
Why is it not the interest that you need to pay (when you borrow stocks from others), but the volume?
"Interest" is a heavily overloaded word in English. Merriam Webster has 5 broad meanings. You are thinking of number 3 of those:
3a : a charge for borrowed money generally a percentage of the amount borrowed
b : the profit in goods or money that is made on invested capital
but the relevant sense here is in fact number 1:
1a : a feeling that accompanies or causes special attention to something or someone : concern
'Short interest' is a measure of how interested people are on the short side.
Not much money is on the short side => Not many people are interested in the short side => low 'short interest'
A lot of money is on the short side => A lot of people are interested in the short side => high 'short interest'
Actually the most relevant definition is, from OED:
interest n. 1.e. A pecuniary share or stake in, or claim upon anything; the relation of being a part-owner of property, a shareholder or bondholder in a commercial or financial undertaking, or the like.
That is, "interest" is roughly synonymous with "ownership" or "holding", but using those words would be a bit strange in the context of a short position, so we say "short interest" instead of "short holdings" instead.
The sense you cite is related, because loan-interest is a kind of rent due to the owner of money.