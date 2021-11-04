0

I'm referring to stocks that peaked like a mountain than crashed, but that weren't short squeezes. Is this Irrational Exuberance? If you know more examples, just edit this post please.

I know little about finance or statistics. Please simplify everything. Keep math to a minimum. All dates in 2021.

CAR (Avis). $171 on Nov 1 → $545 on Nov 2 → $300 on Nov 3.

LCID Lucid Group. $31 on Feb 11 → $58 on Feb 18 → $22 Mar 8.

KOSS. $6 on Jan 25 2021 → $64 on Jan 29 → $20 on Feb 2.
SECOND SPIKE IN 2021. $17 on May 24 → $40 on Jun 2 → $24 on June 10.

SAVA Cassava Sciences. $80 on July 16 → $135 on July 28 → $69 on July 30 → $122 on Aug 13 → $53 on Aug 30.

UONE Urban One. $7 on May 28 → $21 on June 14 → $8 on June 22. Other Buying Black stocks.

AMC's volatility happened over 30 days. But I thought to mention it here. $9 on May 7 2021 → $62 on June 2 → $36 on July 15. This CAN'T be a short squeeze because the GME Short Squeeze was in January 2021. Bears had 6 months of advance notice and warning not to be squeezed!

Improve this question
New contributor
cielo is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

cielo is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.