I'm referring to stocks that peaked like a mountain than crashed, but that weren't short squeezes. Is this Irrational Exuberance? If you know more examples, just edit this post please.

I know little about finance or statistics. Please simplify everything. Keep math to a minimum. All dates in 2021.

CAR (Avis). $171 on Nov 1 → $545 on Nov 2 → $300 on Nov 3.

LCID Lucid Group. $31 on Feb 11 → $58 on Feb 18 → $22 Mar 8.

KOSS. $6 on Jan 25 2021 → $64 on Jan 29 → $20 on Feb 2.

SECOND SPIKE IN 2021. $17 on May 24 → $40 on Jun 2 → $24 on June 10.

SAVA Cassava Sciences. $80 on July 16 → $135 on July 28 → $69 on July 30 → $122 on Aug 13 → $53 on Aug 30.

UONE Urban One. $7 on May 28 → $21 on June 14 → $8 on June 22. Other Buying Black stocks.

AMC's volatility happened over 30 days. But I thought to mention it here. $9 on May 7 2021 → $62 on June 2 → $36 on July 15. This CAN'T be a short squeeze because the GME Short Squeeze was in January 2021. Bears had 6 months of advance notice and warning not to be squeezed!