What's the difference between "Net Sales", "Total Revenue", and "Gross Sales"?

From what I have found,

Gross Sales = the sum of all receipts

Net Sales = Gross Sales - Discounts - Sales Returns - Sales Allowances

Source: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/g/grosssales.asp

I get the impression Gross Sales isn't what customers actually paid, but just the way we recorded it on the receipt. Whereas Net Sales is the actual amount of money our sales generated in total after those adjustments.

But I'm still confused how that relates to Total Revenue, which is the quantity I thought was reported on income statements.

If someone could clarify these definitions, that would be great.