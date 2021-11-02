I'm asking just about individual non-professional innumerate investors, who haven't touched any math or statistics after high school. Many answers correctly warn retail investors against Leveraged ETFs — https://money.stackexchange.com/a/38831, https://money.stackexchange.com/a/45824, https://money.stackexchange.com/a/51837, https://money.stackexchange.com/a/70493,

https://money.stackexchange.com/a/91552, https://money.stackexchange.com/a/111073,

https://money.stackexchange.com/a/130774, https://money.stackexchange.com/a/137792,

Is there evidence that in the long-term, leveraged ETFs perform poorly?.

Can we discuss the upsides here? When's it shrewd, rational for retail investors to buy leveraged ETFs?

Fidelity writes "For professional investors, leveraged ETFs are useful in statistical arbitrage, short-term tactical strategies, and for use as short-term hedges without the need to roll futures". Rule out "statistical arbitrage", because you can't do this if you never studied statistics after high school! But do "short-term tactical strategies, and for use as short-term hedges without the need to roll futures" ever apply to retail investors?