0

The title says it all. I received my stimulus check (some time ago). As an expat, I have a US bank account open, so I would need to have some bank in France cash the check and then wire the money over my US bank account.

The problem is:

  • Most banks don't accept US checks
  • When they do they will cash them in euros at whatever exchange rate they want (which usually is ridiculous, and they apply a fee on top of that)

Does anyone know if this is possible? Thanks.

Edit: Why can't I just remote deposit?: My bank is One Capital, they won't allow me to deposit checks from outside the US (although it is online). Tried using a VPN, didn't help.

Perhaps someone know of a bank that allows to open an account remotely that allows to cash checks from outside the US online?

Improve this question
New contributor
miraunpajaro is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • If you have a US bank account, why can't you do a remote deposit?
    – mhoran_psprep
    47 mins ago
  • My bank is One Capital, they won't allow me to deposit from outside the US (although it is online). Tried using a VPN, didn't help. Perhaps I should clarify that in the post.
    – miraunpajaro
    45 mins ago
  • You can mail the check to your bank for deposit.
    – gaefan
    7 mins ago

Your Answer

miraunpajaro is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.