The title says it all. I received my stimulus check (some time ago). As an expat, I have a US bank account open, so I would need to have some bank in France cash the check and then wire the money over my US bank account.

The problem is:

Most banks don't accept US checks

When they do they will cash them in euros at whatever exchange rate they want (which usually is ridiculous, and they apply a fee on top of that)

Does anyone know if this is possible? Thanks.

Edit: Why can't I just remote deposit?: My bank is One Capital, they won't allow me to deposit checks from outside the US (although it is online). Tried using a VPN, didn't help.

Perhaps someone know of a bank that allows to open an account remotely that allows to cash checks from outside the US online?