How does the IRS define non-compliance? If an individual taxpayer makes a typo of $1 on a tax form, does the IRS consider that person to be non-compliant? Is there a scope of actions that the word encompasses, or is compliance considered nothing short of filing all required forms and attachments with no errors in entry or calculation?
The point is that since they as a matter of routine round up or down the number to avoid decimals, accuracy is a matter of whether or not you are grossly under or over reporting something for the sake of a benefit that would come from it. Simple as that, if the end of the day nothing would have changed in the outcome, then it is effectively moot.– GµårÐïåñ6 hours ago
The point I was referring to was the point of the question. The question is intending to ask of the IRS definition of compliance, not the specific case in the title. I apologize for the confusion.– saxomophone6 hours ago
If you're suggesting that any error in entry or calculation is effectively moot if at the end of the day nothing would have changed in the outcome, by all means source that and make it an answer. (though that in itself doesn't give a definition of compliance...)– saxomophone5 hours ago
There is often not "one single right answer" of what your tax liability is. Example: when you sell ISO stock that will be reported on form Form 3921 which truncates to stock price to cents. You can use Form 3921 to calculate the total gain or you can use the actual proceeds from the sell. Both are "valid" methods even though the amount can easily differ by hundreds of dollars.
The IRS does not routinely check normal tax returns, so it would be unlikely to find a "typo".