There is often not "one single right answer" of what your tax liability is. Example: when you sell ISO stock that will be reported on form Form 3921 which truncates to stock price to cents. You can use Form 3921 to calculate the total gain or you can use the actual proceeds from the sell. Both are "valid" methods even though the amount can easily differ by hundreds of dollars.

The IRS does not routinely check normal tax returns, so it would be unlikely to find a "typo".