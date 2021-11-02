0

Suppose you know the following information:

  1. Futures price on a stock is 66
  2. 70 strike straddle is trading at 27
  3. 50-60 put spread is trading at 2.5
  4. 50-60-70 put butterfly is trading at 0.2
  5. Assume volatility is constant across strikes; interest rate is 0

Questions:

  1. What are the fair values for the 80-strike call, 60-strike straddle, and 40-strike put
  2. Now assume we have a volatility smile among the curve, how would this change your markets differently

My try:

Using put-call parity and direct definitions of the spreads, I have below equations

Call(K=70) - Put(K=70) = (Futures - K) = (66-70)

Call(K=70) + Put(K=70) = 27

Put(K=60) - Put(K=50) = 2.5

2Put(K=60) - Put(K=50) - Put(K=60) = 0.2

Solving the above equations, I got:

Call(K=70) = 11.5

Put(K=70) = 15.5

Put(K=50) = 10.7

Put(K=60) = 13.2

Given the assumption of constant volatility, I am not sure how I should go from here to calculate values for:

Call(K=80)

Call(K=60) + Put(K=60)

Put(K=40)

Any help or hint is highly appreciated!

