Suppose you know the following information:
- Futures price on a stock is 66
- 70 strike straddle is trading at 27
- 50-60 put spread is trading at 2.5
- 50-60-70 put butterfly is trading at 0.2
- Assume volatility is constant across strikes; interest rate is 0
Questions:
- What are the fair values for the 80-strike call, 60-strike straddle, and 40-strike put
- Now assume we have a volatility smile among the curve, how would this change your markets differently
My try:
Using put-call parity and direct definitions of the spreads, I have below equations
Call(K=70) - Put(K=70) = (Futures - K) = (66-70)
Call(K=70) + Put(K=70) = 27
Put(K=60) - Put(K=50) = 2.5
2Put(K=60) - Put(K=50) - Put(K=60) = 0.2
Solving the above equations, I got:
Call(K=70) = 11.5
Put(K=70) = 15.5
Put(K=50) = 10.7
Put(K=60) = 13.2
Given the assumption of constant volatility, I am not sure how I should go from here to calculate values for:
Call(K=80)
Call(K=60) + Put(K=60)
Put(K=40)
Any help or hint is highly appreciated!