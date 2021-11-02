I and a handful of relatives inherited a "family cottage" (a recreational cabin in the woods) from my Grandparents, who organized it into an LLC before passing it onto us in the form of divided LLC shares. Up till now we have been paying bills for the cottage as they come up, but are looking to shift to a model where LLC members contribute a regular monthly amount instead, designed to cover paying bills AND saving up for future capital improvements and renovations.

The question came up in our last meeting: if we members are contributing to the LLC savings account above and beyond what is needed for immediate expenses, is that additional amount taxable by the IRS as income?

In addition to that, we are also looking to establish usage fees (for LLC members and for guests), something like $5 per night per person, to cover expenses (propane, water, etc). Would these usage fees be taxable, considering they would sometimes come from non-members?

The LLC is registered in Washington State (which has no income tax). I am mostly concerned about federal IRS implications.