1

Obviously when buying shares from a public offering, those funds are basically going to the corporation making the offering; that's the whole point. So for this question we are discussing the purchase of shares of stock already issued.

EDIT FOR CLARITY: Some people have linked This, related question and suggested it is the same. My intent here is far more specific, and I am seeking evidence that challenges my understanding (should it exist). I am not interested in generic 'support' of companies. I am asking explicitly about ways in which a company might receive liquid assets as a direct (or reasonably proximal indirect) consequence of an open-market purchase of their stock.

Context: A great deal of ink gets spilled about divestment. There seems to be two lines of argument in favor of divestment as a strategy:

The first is that institutions who rely on investment income, either from endowments or for their retirement plan offerings, and hold positions in controversial industries (fossil fuels being the most visible right now, but divestment efforts have come out for everything under the sun) are perversely incentivized to support those controversial industries in order to protect their long-run interests. By divesting, they not only repair their own incentive structures, but they also protect themselves from the risk that controversial industries experience a decline.

The second, which is both more common and to my (well read, but amateur) understanding utterly fictitious, is that when you buy stock in a company, your dollars are somehow going to that company and advancing its business interests.

It is this second argument which I'm interested in exploring.

To wit: To what extent does Generic Company, Inc. receive revenue when I buy shares on the market?

2
  • 1
    Does this answer your question? Does investing in a company support it?
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    33 mins ago
  • @Grade'Eh'Bacon It does not, but I've added some clarity as to why in the question. TL;DR - I'm aiming at something far more specific here, and specifically inviting evidence-based falsification of my existing understanding.
    – William Walker III
    16 mins ago
2

When you buy shared on the open market the person or entity that you purchase the shares from gets the proceeds. Generally that is NOT the company itself and they get nothing from the transaction other than some indirect benefit (perhaps) that the stock price is supported as a result of a trade.

It's the same when you sell, YOU get the money and the seller of the stock provides the money you get.

The only times that a company gets the money is when during an IPO or an event where they are issuing more stock.

1
  • This is my understanding. Gonna give some time in case someone wants to come in with an evidence-supported falsification and if they don't, I'll accept it.
    – William Walker III
    52 mins ago
2

When an institution buys existing shares in the market, the company gets no money.

Divestment does hurt a company if we assume that other institutions aren't going to perfectly replace whatever demand the divesting institution was providing. Stocks obey the law of supply and demand so institutional demand does tend to increase the stock price. The company benefits from a higher and rising stock price due to institutional demand. Companies use stock and stock options to compensate employees so companies can pay less in salaries and benefits if institutional demand is keeping their stock prices up. Companies use stock in acquisitions so higher demand for existing shares makes it easier for companies to buy competitors. So if Big Pension Fund X decides to sell off all its existing shares of Company Y and to commit to not investing any more, that will tend to depress the price of Y which will negatively impact Y's business.

