I am working for a merchant that is looking for a Virtual POS for its business. The POS should accept payments in crypto, and the fee per transaction should ideally be between 1% and 1.5%.

Where would be the best place to start looking for articles that could give me further information?

Note: Business is categorized as a low risk, completely regulated and with all licenses and documentation available.