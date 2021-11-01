0

I shop online relatively often, because online shopping is much more efficient than brick-and-mortar retail. Unfortunately, I therefore also leave behind numerous data traces, which would not be necessary in stationary trade.

Now my question about payment methods.

When shopping online, I prefer a bank transfer to a credit card for privacy reasons. Is privacy really better with the classic bank transfer?

A colleague, who has also committed a few patches to the Tor browser, said I should avoid credit cards if possible. Is this statement true? What's the reasons for it?

