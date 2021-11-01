0

I noticed that fidelity charges a fee for buying:

  • Vanguard Index Admiral Fund (VFIAX)
  • Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Fund (VDADX)

Does fidelity have equivalent funds of the above that I won't be charged a fee to buy?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.