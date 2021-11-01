I noticed that fidelity charges a fee for buying:
- Vanguard Index Admiral Fund (VFIAX)
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Fund (VDADX)
Does fidelity have equivalent funds of the above that I won't be charged a fee to buy?
