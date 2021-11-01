48 mins ago . This question was migrated from Law Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

I found two very very old stock Certificates inside a book that I bought at an Estate Sale being sold by an Auction Company. I received a bill of sale from the auction company for the contents of the items I purchased which some came from inside the house and some came from a chicken house/building of the deceased individual and we just paid the auction company and loaded up all the boxes and things we bought and brought them to our home and when cleaning it out and going through it all I came across the two old stock certificates in a book down inside one of the boxes, and so my question is would I have claim to them if they are still of value? And if so, how do I find that out? Do I need to contact someone within the State of Alabama which is where they’re registered and/or do I need to have anything else showing that I bought them and they are now in my possession other than the bill of sale/invoice that I received from the Auction Company which clearly states that items are being sold “From the Estate of ……….” to me and so in my opinion I am now the actual owner of these shares/certificates but they still show the deceased mans name on the face of the certificate and so how do I get them transferred to my name or reissued in my name without him actually being here to sign and transfer them to me…. Please point me i the right direction as to what to do with them because I’m fairly certain the company (Vanguard) is still trading and active in the market but not sure as to which company to contact and or how to figure that out. But if I’m figuring correctly then they are worth ALOT of money not to mention that they are from 1969 and 1970 which could make them even more valuable if the stock split any number of times over the years and or they reinvested dividends and etc.