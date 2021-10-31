0

As per rule of 72, if S&P interest rate is 10%, money should double in 7.2 years.

But there are other websites which show different numbers, such as this one says 9.2 years.

I understand inflation has a role to play in this. But I am trying to compare S&P against other investment options such as real estate for example, so I am not interested in factors like inflation since they will be constant across these options.

So if I simply buy a S&P ETF, every 'how many years' can I expect it to double (on an average)?

Thanks.

If you want to double your money on a clock buy bonds

As your links so, the stock market doesn't double predictably. Any calculation you make will be a guestimate on your part. What you're actually saying is "Doubling in bonds is too slow - I want to double my money faster without adding risk" - which is impossible.

In order to have a chance to grow money faster, you must take on greater risks. This is a perfect example of how "low risk, high reward" doesn't exists

