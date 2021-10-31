The instructions for IRS form 8938 for 2020 state the following, and only the following, under the heading "Interests in Specified Foreign Financial Assets":

You have an interest in a specified foreign financial asset if any income, gains, losses, deductions, credits, gross proceeds, or distributions from holding or disposing of the asset are or would be required to be reported, included, or otherwise reflected on your income tax return.

and

You have an interest in a specified foreign financial asset even if no income, gains, losses, deductions, credits, gross proceeds, or distributions from holding or disposing of the asset are included or reflected on your income tax return for this tax year.

Simplifying, the sentences appear to read

You have an interest if any income, etc are to be included or reflected.

and

You have an interest even if no income, etc are included or reflected.

respectively.

These seem contradictory. If they are then they seem unusable for determination of interest held.

After simplifying the original text, I can imagine the second sentence to be interpretable as "are to be reflected but were not", but the original text doesn't convey that nuance, so I also imagine that interpretation not to be correct.

Are these determination guidelines contradictory? If not, how can they to be reworded to show that they are not? If so, by what other guidelines is interest in specified foreign financial assets determined?

Bonus points for clarification of the differences between "reported", "included", and "reflected" (those seem like synonyms).