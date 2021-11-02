Asset Protection by Adkisson & Riser is really the book to read on this subject. It's one of the few intelligent asset-protection books that isn't out to sell rubbish like Cayman Island trusts and the like.

The court will invade a single-member LLC

That's because you are the debtor, you own the whole thing and no innocent person will be affected. Liability shields do not work in that direction.

Certainly an LLC that by all indications is set up to shield assets, will be quickly pierced.

The only way to avoid this is to show the court that the LLC is a bona fide business, and a going concern, and stripping assets would do more harm than good.

For instance, suppose the LLC is a McDonald's franchise that's going strong and making $100,000 a year profit. The debtor* would argue that seizing the cash registers, fryers, grills, inventory and furnishings would be senseless since it might raise at best $50,000 at auction. Judges would not want to "kill the golden goose". because that would do disproportionate damage to the debtor.

Multi-member LLCs have innocent parties

As such, courts will not break into such an LLC lightly; they don't want to harm the other member(s) who are entirely innocent in the matter. I once saw someone get away with shielding much of their assets from the IRS by putting it in a two-member LLC owned 90/10. I couldn't believe it worked, and I wouldn't count on it working regularly.

Against a multi-member LLC they can get a charging order

A charging order says that When (if!) the LLC distributes profits to its Members, the debtor's share is paid instead to the creditor.

However, the managers of the LLC aren't required to distribute profits. It's absolutely possible for the LLC managers to agree simply to not distribute profits to anyone until the creditor settles and goes away. So the managers can "string the creditor along forever" and assure them zero chance of collecting except on the manager's terms.

Of course if this is done excessively, the creditor might go into court and argue exactly that, and the judge might compel a distribution. Might.

Couldn't the creditor seize shares and become a Member?

Bad idea. For one, the creditor doesn't want to be in the business of whatever that LLC does.

But they would have a special vulnerability if it is manager-managed instead of member-managed (and also has the usual "pass-through" tax treatment). The manager could run the business for paper profits, forcing the Members to pay actual real taxes on those profits... and then, as above, never do any distributions.

The hostile creditor-member would find themselves paying a fortune to the IRS every year, but never getting a penny to show for it.