This is kind of the reverse of what typically people do. Typically an LLC is created to protect the owner's assets if the LLC is sued. I'm looking at it in the reverse order. If I put my money into an LLC and I am personally sued, is that LLC safe from collapsing and having the assets taken from it even if the owner is sued, that being me. Example. Let's say I own Burger Joint LLC and it's going along fine. I have all my money tied up in it. I happen to get into a car accident, it's my fault and my insurance doesn't cover all of the medical damages that occurred to everyone. The victim sues me for the difference which I do not have. Would my LLC be safe or would I have to liquidate that in order to cover the victim?
you need a different strategy to be judgment proof.– CQM4 mins ago
If the LLC was safe, that wouldn't help you.
If you set up this LLC (and ignoring complications like taxes if the LLC owns your house, you have to pay rent to the LLC for living in it, the LLC has to then pay taxes on that rent, etc.) and put all of your assets in it, your assets would then consist entirely of stock in the LLC. If you're at fault in the accident, you'd have to sell some of that stock to someone else to raise the money you need to pay the accident victim. Or you would have to have the LLC sell some assets in order to pay you a (taxable) dividend that you'd then use to pay the accident victim.
Practically, it is also highly likely that if you tried to do something like this, you'd spend a lot of time and money for no benefit. If a corporation exists solely as your alter ego, it is highly likely that courts would simply pierce the veil and treat you and your corporation as a combined entity.
Thanks for the feedback. What if it wasn't strictly to protect my assets but was a legitimate business, would it be safe? I'm assuming I'd have to take some of the assets out of my LLC to cover the damages that I had done. Is that correct?\– Dale15 mins ago