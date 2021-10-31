If the LLC was safe, that wouldn't help you.

If you set up this LLC (and ignoring complications like taxes if the LLC owns your house, you have to pay rent to the LLC for living in it, the LLC has to then pay taxes on that rent, etc.) and put all of your assets in it, your assets would then consist entirely of stock in the LLC. If you're at fault in the accident, you'd have to sell some of that stock to someone else to raise the money you need to pay the accident victim. Or you would have to have the LLC sell some assets in order to pay you a (taxable) dividend that you'd then use to pay the accident victim.

Practically, it is also highly likely that if you tried to do something like this, you'd spend a lot of time and money for no benefit. If a corporation exists solely as your alter ego, it is highly likely that courts would simply pierce the veil and treat you and your corporation as a combined entity.