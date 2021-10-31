I work for a US, New York based privately-held LLC that I've been with for about 3.5 years now. I joined near the beginning of the company, and as such I was able to negotiate an equity deal. I currently own roughly a 1% stake in phantom units. My original vesting period was 4 years, and so as I approach fully vested, I'd like to negotiate for additional equity on a new vesting schedule. However, the company has grown significantly since I first joined, so there are a couple things I would like to avoid if possible:

In order to not have a tax liability when granting the phantom units, I am only entitled to the price delta between the grant price ($5) and the value at liquidation. When I was granted the original units, I had only been with the company for a year, so they back-logged the date of the grant as if I had been granted when I joined. That is to say, they figured the units were worth $5/unit when I joined, so they used that as a grant price, despite the units likely being worth more at the actual date of signing. Is this something that could be done again, to retain the value additional units would have gained since I joined as opposed to granting at the current value? E.g. by amending the original agreement to allow for additional units at the same $5 grant on an additional vesting schedule? Or is it unlawful to do that since they would effectively be granting equity below the 409A declared value?

Since phantom units are just a promissory note, at a liquidation event I would have a significant tax burden as all gains would be considered income and taxed accordingly. Is there any way to redo this agreement such that a liquidation event would count as long-term gains instead? I understand this would require an investment into the company to count as the initial purchase price, and I could afford the stake I want to negotiate at the original $5 grant per unit, but not at current prices. I think this boils down to the same question as above with allowing equity purchase below 409A value.

So far the closest thing to what I'm describing that I've seen is becoming an equity partner. This of course has many additional implications, but purely on the equity side, becoming a partner would allow growth in the company to be long term capital gains at a liquidation event despite the company being private. The main issue I see with this is partners typically have to "buy in" to their stake, so I'm guessing I'll hit the same roadblock as above where I would have to buy in at the current valuation of the company.

What are my options here? Are either of these avoidable?