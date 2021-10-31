This is in the context of calculating Return on Equity attributable to owners, although I do not think this context is necessary. I need to find the Net income attributable to owners (NIATO). Usually in the Profit n Loss statement, I find that statements will first show NIATO (eg: 10 million), then show Non controlling interests (eg: 1 million), then both values will be added up to a net of 11million which is the net income of the entire company. In this case, it is clear of the allocation of the 11million: 10 to owners, 1 to non controlling interests. However, I found this statement which has formatted the values in a different method, whereby the value of NIATO in that specific row is 11million, then Non controlling interests is (minus) (1 million), then last row is calculated to 10 million. I feel that it does not make sense that NIATO can be more and include the 1 million that belongs to noncontrolling interests. Should NIATO still be considered as 10 million in this case?