I am trying to understand the Balance Sheet report in Stats page that show on each company listed in Etoro. I understand that the formula for Debt to Equity ratio is just that : Debt/Equity and maybe sometimes can be transformed in to percentage. I do not understand how is this calculated on Etoro. Please see the attached photo Does the Total Debt to Equity ratio means Liab/Equity? That should be 1,56. Why is it 3,29 and how is the percentage of 109.97 calculated? Thanks !