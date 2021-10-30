Yes, that is very close to what I think they're looking for.

The only difference is that equity gets split out in to two categories:

Equity as it existed as of the start of your fiscal year (probably the calendar year unless you've done the work of changing it to something else): owner's equity

The amount of profit this year (from your profit and loss statement): Net Income

And then the amount of cash you've taken out of your LLC would be owner's draw.

That way it's possible to see how this year's net income stacks up to the equity life-to-date.

Also might consider any assets you use in your business, for instance a computer. The computer at market value could be listed as an asset as well, and that same amount would be an addition to owner's equity.