In the events calendar, I see these events: (Conference, Forum, Buisness travel, Summit, Workshop, Seminar, r&d research and development day, Analyst day/meeting, Company travel, Trade show), I see them along with earnings, splits and other events. Does these have any effect on the stock price (before and after) ? (for example, could the conference results into buisness partnership/expansion so the price raise directly after it)
-
I mean, it'd depend on what happens at them, right? If they demo a new product at a trade show, for example... or if the demo flops.– ceejayoz20 mins ago