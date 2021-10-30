Can anyone help me to figure out which way a rental company uses to bypass the credit/debit card limits up to several thousand of euros.

It happened the first time around 5 days after returning a rental car. The credit card has a set credit limit of €0 and overdraft protection. A transaction of almost €3500 went through. I called the credit card company and they told me the rental company used an "old forgotten" unsual way to charge the credit card and they admitted that their security checks should have prevented the transaction and I can charge back the credit card debit payment from my bank account. The reason for the high amount was, that they have made a mistake in the driven kilometers. Around 6 weeks later they have refunded the amount back to me.

After renting another 15-20 cars and around 6 months later now it happened a second time, it's the same company and this time with a transferwise debit card (after they have charged me on their own mistake around €3500 first, I thought I was clever enough to change my card details to a pure debit card).

As you can see on the picture they have tried to charge the card multiple times first without success.

All the failed transactions look like this. The location was online and authorised via manual entry.

One of the transaction has succeeded. The location was now a place and no longer online and the authorisation method changed to unknown AND the transaction went through. My transferwise debit card went to a negative balance.

Can anyone explain to me what this "unknown" authorisation could be and why the location had to change to a place from online? I never visited this place. It looks like a offline pos terminal payment with a signature or pin code.