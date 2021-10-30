I am looking for a German bank or fintech that allows to trade stocks or ETFs via an API. I would like to automate trading using a cloud server that makes machine learning-based trading decisions, without me manually confirming each trade. This is pretty much how quant funds work. And it is readily available in crypto currency trading, which usually happens outside the formal banking system. However, it seems to be largely unavailable to stock retail investors in Germany. Comdirect offers an API. Though, that requires a session key which probably demands manual intervention and Comdirect charges rather high transaction fees.

The bank or fintech should be open to the general public looking to invest small sums of money.