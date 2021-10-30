I would like to know if I need to keep a fraction of my assets in cash or if I can simply invest 100% into stocks. Here is my thinking:

As a young person I'd like to keep most money in stocks and maintain a long holding period. Of course, I might need money unexpectedly. I can now either keep an "emergency fund" in cash, or I could just sell stocks when the need arises.

Selling stocks might come at a bad time when the market is down. But stock prices are supposed to be random (or at least untradeable) according to the Efficient Market Hypothesis. Would this not mean that it does not matter when you sell? I could just sell at any time without any (statistical) repercussions.

I'm sure I have mixed up a few things here so I'm happy to learn.