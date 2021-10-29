I understand that both Roth 401k and Roth IRA accounts allow withdrawing contributions prior to age 59/12 without penalties.

But today I heard someone say that I should NOT roll over my Roth 401k to a Roth IRA at retirement because those rolled over contributions could no longer be withdrawn earlier than 59 1/2 tax free after the rollover. It is important to me to be able to do this as I plan to retire in my early 50's and want to draw on those funds penalty free.

Is this correct that a Roth 401k->Roth IRA rollover changes the early withdrawal rules?