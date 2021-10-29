In year 2003(I was a teenager), my uncle took some of my money and invested it under my name on mutual fund in India. Now in 2021, I want to know it's return. Unfortunately, neither him nor I have any document related to the mutual fund investment. Is there any possible way we could recover the return ? According to the market, the money must have turned into a fortune. Kindly suggest some ways. Thank you!
The fund itself should have some record of the purchase. I would start by contacting whoever manages the fund.– chepner44 mins ago
@chepner : yes, we thought to reach out to the company whose Mutual Funds we bought. But without any account number or record, they are not showing interest in talking. I just know that it's under my name. I gave my uncle money and he bought it. Now my uncle could be lying that he does not have any paper/record. Is there any way to bust him? He must have bought mutual fund through bank/PAN etc right?– learner5734 mins ago