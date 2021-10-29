In Germany, there apparently exists such a thing as a Sparbuch (literally: Saving book), mentioned in this answer. According to a recent news article, 50% of Germans use a Sparbuch, a record high number. It is described (In German) at this Sparkasse website:

Das Sparbuch, bei der Sparkasse – auch Sparkassenbuch genannt – ist eine Sparurkunde. In ihr werden alle Ein- und Auszahlungen sowie Zinserträge einer Sparerin oder eines Sparers vermerkt. Ganz klassisch ist es ist Papierform angelegt und sieht aus wie ein kleines Heft mit mehreren Seiten.

Summary translation:

The Sparbuch is a savings certificate. In it are marked all transactions paid in or out as well as interest earnings. Classically it is on paper and looks like a small leaflet with multiple pages.

Further down on the page, a statement on what to do if this Sparbuch is lost:

Theoretisch kann sich jeder, der im Besitz des Sparbuchs ist, das Guthaben auszahlen lassen. Für eine Auszahlung muss keine Legimitationsprüfung erfolgen. Das heißt, dass nicht überprüft werden muss, ob der Besitzer des Sparbuchs auch wirklich derjenige ist, der das Sparbuch vorlegt.

Meaning:

In theory everybody, who is in possession of the Sparbuch, can get the balance paid. A balance payment does not need any identification. That means, that there is no verificiation, whether the owner of the Sparbuch is the same person as the one presenting it.

That sounds like total madness compared to a regular account, almost as bad as putting cash in a mattress. How does this Sparbuch work compared to a normal savings account? What is the advantage? I must be missing something, because if it's used by 50% of Germans despite the risk of losing the entire balance in a burglary, there must be some advantage?