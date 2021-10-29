I'm currently refinancing my house from 4.25% to 2.375%. The loan-to-value ratio is ~67%. (The home value has grown.) My investments give me average returns well above the 2.375% rate. The rates are so low now... I do not expect to be able to refinance with better rate in the future.

I'm thinking about cashing out the mortgage while refinancing and bring loan-to-value to 80%. (BTW, Is 80% LtV usually the maximum I can get without compromising the rates?). I plan to invest most of this cash, probably leaving some for safety. The monthly mortgage payment will still be lower than what I currently pay.

Is there a problem with this idea (invest money from cash-out refinance) that I'm overlooking?