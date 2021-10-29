Consider a traditional 401K getting rolled over to a rollover IRA. When such a rollover happens, do the stocks and mutual funds get sold and the total sum gets transferred as cash into the new account OR do the stock/mutual fund units get preserved? Also, does a similar thing happen if a rollover-IRA or a traditional IRA gets rolled over to a Roth IRA?

So say I had a rollover IRA where I have 10 stocks of Tesla of say $1000 each. If I roll this over to a roth IRA account, will my 10 stock units be preserved or will I get $10,000 in cash in my roth IRA account?