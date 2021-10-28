There is a pretty decent introductory article A Fair Way To Divide Up Ownership Of Any New Company talking about how to allocate company shares or other instruments in startup companies. Sadly the Startup SE is gone where this was originally from. Because there are many more questions not answered in this article.

Questions about what is "fair" of course will ask for opinions, so is it "opinion based" stuff that gets closed here? I want to ask it in a way that is helpful to people in similar situations, so instead of pinning me down as to asking for "the best" or "the absolutely fair" way of doing things, I am asking for what are the pros and cons? What are the considerations? What are some things that can go wrong in the various alternatives?

I have a few scenarios.

Scenario 1

Partner A has built a software and consulting business where good client contracts bring in money which is used to pay for the development of a new start up development. Partner B has valuable (though not exclusive) domain knowledge and industry contacts and participates enthusiastically yet part time while holding another job, in the product design and guiding some of the development. A and B envision informally to form a joint entity. But the share distribution is not completely clear. A/B = 51/49 is contemplated. A also has a long term offshore contractor C, which has grown into a team of several developers. They have all been paid by A the whole time, didn't really assume a risk, although C has tried to be friendly with keeping costs under control. A and C are also friends over the long time of their cooperation. It feels like C should have some share in the company too, but B doesn't think so because C has always been paid. C is a reliable force and not easily replaced. B is providing a lot of drive to succeed, but all the work is financed by the operation that A has created.

What would be fair and prudent here? And why?

Scenario 2

A is in a foreign country where people are struggling with post CoViD depression, having lost jobs, generally struggling. A likes to help by investing in the talents of people he meets, helping them to "create their own jobs" by forming a business.

One such friend is D who introduces A to her friend E. E has a business idea, a pretty good plan, marketing a product in that country. A would provide all the capital so E's plan could be brought to fruition. D is a business administrator so would add immediate value to the operation of the startup. But both D and probably E too would generate a salary of some sort because they need to pay rent and cost of living having no savings to eat. So A's investment will be used early on to pay some base salary to D and possibly E.

What share should A take? A does not intend to work on the business, but A needs some control over the activity to at least in the beginning make sure that D and E aren't just making off with the money or taking advantage by creative accounting. A cannot be part of the day to day operations, isn't physically present to sign checks, but doesn't just want to invest without having control. On the other hand, if A doesn't take 51% he wouldn't have control, could be outvoted by D and E every time. It is a bad idea if A were to make a loan instead, as that would have tax consequences in that country. FDI is better; plus, a loan would not allow A to participate in the growth of the company.

Scenario 3

In the same country, A has another friend F whose brother G is a baker and why not open a bakery, which perhaps might grow into a famous chain in the future because they bake better, more crunchy and munchy bread than most other bakeries (A has some ideas here). F and G have no money at all, but A would like them to take off, financing the equipment, rent, basic salary for F and G to survive until cash flow is established.

What is fair here?