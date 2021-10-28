Say I am employed with company 'A' with whom I have a 401K account. Now, while switching jobs, I decide not to carry forward this 401K to the next employer but instead rollover this 401K I had with company 'A' into a rollover IRA, which I later convert to a Roth IRA.

Now, say I am with my new employer 'B'. When I switch my job again, can I once again rollover this 401K (I have with employer 'B') into the my rollover IRA account and later convert it to Roth IRA?

This process is more like a backdoor to having an IRA account if your income is above the state specified limits. Therefore, if such multiple rollovers are possible, how many such rollovers are allowed?