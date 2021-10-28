I have taken admission in engineering in computer science in a local private college. Since my school days i've been pretty ignorant on the topic of financial freedom. I didn't relly cared aboyt that because i was provided with everything by my middle class parents. Now as i've failed to get into any reputed college everything is concerning me including my studies and finance. For studies atleast i know how to approach but i've know idea on how to earn even 10 rupees. I want to know from some of you out here what could be my options provided my situation.