I live in the UK and will start working as a contractor for an EU company soon and I am very new to this process. The company will pay me monthly in Euros, am I obligated exchange them to pounds?

I will be working with them for a few months from the UK and I will be taxed here, and then I will move to the EU as well. I intent to spend that money in the EU when I leave, is it possible to get paid in Euros on my Revolut account for example, where I have both euros and pounds, and never exchange them until I leave the UK and still be able to get taxed on them?

