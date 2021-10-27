A family member, Sandra, pays $10 as a Christmas gift for Joe's daughter, Anne. Joe is learning accounting and records the entry as follows. Joe wants to check if the following entries are correct or if any mistakes in classifying the entries as Debit/Credit accounts. Are these classified correctly?

Note: Joe maintains a "Gifts Reciprocating" amount as a way to track gifts from family members so he can reciprocate in kind when the opportunity arises.

Journal Entries:

Debit Account Amount Credit Account Amount Memo Cash $10 Anne Christmas Holdings $10 Sandra paid for Anne Christmas presents Gifts from Sandra $10 Gifts Reciprocating $10 Sandra paid for Anne's Christmas presents

