I see a trade at 07:54:04 of a price at $199, which is out side of the bid-ask range ($207.41 and $207.90). Does anybody know why a trade can occur out-side this range?
Probably execution of a call option? Specific price and quantity lead me to believe so.– windwally50 mins ago
This trade is shown as the low in a price chart for that minute. So call option execution can also be shown in the price chart? This does not make too much sense to me. Otherwise, we would see a lot of in-the-money call option strike prices in the price chart that could make the price chart of artificial lows.– user1548269122 mins ago