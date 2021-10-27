0

I see a trade at 07:54:04 of a price at $199, which is out side of the bid-ask range ($207.41 and $207.90). Does anybody know why a trade can occur out-side this range?

enter image description here

  • Probably execution of a call option? Specific price and quantity lead me to believe so.
    – windwally
    50 mins ago
  • This trade is shown as the low in a price chart for that minute. So call option execution can also be shown in the price chart? This does not make too much sense to me. Otherwise, we would see a lot of in-the-money call option strike prices in the price chart that could make the price chart of artificial lows.
    – user15482691
    22 mins ago

