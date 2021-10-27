Mr. D is distributor of products of a company C. D lifts products from C as distributor and sells to retailers(say R) at a price set by C. D gets commission from C on such dealings. Of this commission got by D, some is for D and rest is for R, say 30% for D and 70% for R. At the end of the income year D submits income tax returns attaching audit report but there is no corroborative evidence of this 30%-70%. I think D gets more 60% and R gets only 40%. D is just escaping income since he have not produced any certificate from C on 30%-70%.

Now my question is certificate issued by C on 30%-70% part of IAS or IFRS? Whereas I can reject audit report on that non-submission of certificate issued by C.

IF so, then details please, under what section of IFRA /IAS certificate is mandatory.

Thanka in advance.

N.B. IAS &IFRS both are accounting standards.