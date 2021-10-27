0

Mr. D is distributor of products of a company C. D lifts products from C as distributor and sells to retailers(say R) at a price set by C. D gets commission from C on such dealings. Of this commission got by D, some is for D and rest is for R, say 30% for D and 70% for R. At the end of the income year D submits income tax returns attaching audit report but there is no corroborative evidence of this 30%-70%. I think D gets more 60% and R gets only 40%. D is just escaping income since he have not produced any certificate from C on 30%-70%.

Now my question is certificate issued by C on 30%-70% part of IAS or IFRS? Whereas I can reject audit report on that non-submission of certificate issued by C.

IF so, then details please, under what section of IFRA /IAS certificate is mandatory.

Thanka in advance.

N.B. IAS &IFRS both are accounting standards.

Improve this question
New contributor
SIslam is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

SIslam is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.