I am looking to invest in passive funds. In India there are least 5 popular indexes (Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50, Nifty MidCap 50, Nifty MidCap 100, etc.,). I am trying to find the most undervalued index amongst them. Other than PE check (like comparing current PE to historical average or median PE), are there other approaches that investors use in general. Is there some method that investors use to calculate an intrinsic value (if at all) for an index?