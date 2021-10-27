I am an immigrant and the concept of credit cards is fairly new to me, I understand it enough and know that using more than 30% percent of your credit card can hamper or negatively impact my credit score. My bank credit card has 1 percent cashback on all transactions. I thought It'd be clever to pay off my entire tuition fees spread across 4 monthly installments to get a good amount of cashback (my total tuition amounted to 15k my college split this in 4 installments throughout the year so that'd be 150 dollars + other transactional cashback right now totaling at 180 bucks) (not much but to me it is a decent amount). My question is, is this a really dumb thing to do. Other than that, I have a habit of paying of my debt on time, never been late but I do make a lot of transactions and pay them off immediately so I am definitely crossing my credit limit but paying transactions off weekly or so. Is this a stupid strategy on how to use your credit card P.s My current credit limit is 500 dollars can be raised easily or I can get a new one