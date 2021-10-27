0

I am an immigrant and the concept of credit cards is fairly new to me, I understand it enough and know that using more than 30% percent of your credit card can hamper or negatively impact my credit score. My bank credit card has 1 percent cashback on all transactions. I thought It'd be clever to pay off my entire tuition fees spread across 4 monthly installments to get a good amount of cashback (my total tuition amounted to 15k my college split this in 4 installments throughout the year so that'd be 150 dollars + other transactional cashback right now totaling at 180 bucks) (not much but to me it is a decent amount). My question is, is this a really dumb thing to do. Other than that, I have a habit of paying of my debt on time, never been late but I do make a lot of transactions and pay them off immediately so I am definitely crossing my credit limit but paying transactions off weekly or so. Is this a stupid strategy on how to use your credit card P.s My current credit limit is 500 dollars can be raised easily or I can get a new one

Improve this question
New contributor
ohmycredit is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Does your school charge a "service fee" for using a credit card to pay tuition? Many do (including my kids') and that usually more than negates the cash back.
    – D Stanley
    4 secs ago

Your Answer

ohmycredit is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.