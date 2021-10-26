I am looking into taking up a mortgage. The bank offers mortgages with fixed and adjustable (variable) interest rate.

I would like to model different scenarios, such as interest goes up to X in year Y (so I can change it every year.

I found a fixed template on mortgagecalculator, but it works with fixed interest and it seems very to be advanced excel wizardry, that I am not confident to tinker with.

Sorry for the German columns (Year, payment, part of payment for interest, part of payment for fixed costs, part of payment for capital, remaining capital)

Do you know a good (and possibly simple) template to recreate the table below (only the yearly part), but where I can change interest each year?

Thank you!!