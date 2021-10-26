I know the answer may have specific remarks from country to country. So, is there a good way to transfer wealth to heirs without or minimizing taxes?
-
1This site is designed for question -> answer rather than "discussions". Can you narrow down your exact question? (transfer to whom? what countries? etc.)– Nosjack1 hour ago
-
1Until you can provide an approximate amount, and locale no reasonable answer can be supplied. For example, in many states in the US, anything under 11.7 million can be transferred to heirs without tax as seen fit by the deceased.– Pete B.1 hour ago
-
Thanks for your advice @Nosjack.– zewill1 hour ago
-
Thanks @Pete B. Interesting.– zewill1 hour ago
-
Also, "how much wealth" are we talking? The answers even within a given jurisdiction might vary wildly between a few 10s of $k vs a few 10s of $m.– Vicky1 hour ago