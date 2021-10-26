0

Background: Last year I was making well under the Roth IRA income limit, but after some raises and bonuses this year, I'm starting to toe the line with the income limit.

I've done some research and all that I've managed to find is basically for 2020 the limit is $124,000 and for 2021 it's $125,000 for single filers, along with a table of different filing statuses and income ranges.

However, I'd like to know what "income" that's referring to. Is that:

  • Year to date, meaning if I can contribute until my income change this year. For the first half of this year I was making ~15k under the limit. I'm assuming this is not the case, and it's total for the year. If for the year I go over the limit, I need to calculate the lower limit I'm allowed to contribute based on how far over the limit I am.
  • Last year's tax filing, meaning I as long as my MAGI based on last year's tax return was under the limit I can contribute for the full year.
  • Up until I file my taxes for last year. This is a modified version of the point above. For example, I might not submit my taxes until February / March, so what if I contribute through then, do my 2021 taxes, and only then find out I don't qualify until I get my tax documents and submit my taxes?

Basically I don't like the idea of having to constantly do the math to account for mid-year raises / bonuses to make sure I'm not going over the Roth IRA income limits and am considering switching to contributing to my company's Roth 401k instead.

Improve this question
New contributor
Gone Fishing is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

It's your Modified AGI for the tax year of the contribution, which is the total for the entire tax year but may be less than your gross income.

https://www.irs.gov/retirement-plans/plan-participant-employee/amount-of-roth-ira-contributions-that-you-can-make-for-2020

This table shows whether your contribution to a Roth IRA is affected by the amount of your modified AGI as computed for Roth IRA purpose.

If you discover that you have already over-contributed for the year, then you should talk to a tax pro to find out what your options are and what's best for you.

But, using the company's Roth 401(k) may be an even better option, since it scales directly with your income (and manages the limit for you).

I would also note that if you are in this high of an income bracket, a Roth IRA or 401(k) may not be your best choice. The bet on Roth contributions is that you pay tax now in exchange for not paying tax later, versus deferring your tax until you withdraw. If you are in a higher tax bracket now than when you withdraw, you'll be better off deferring the tax (even if it's on a higher amount) until you withdraw.

Improve this answer
4
  • Appreciate the clarification and good point on income scaling with the company Roth 401k. My bet with Roth vs Traditional is over the next 30ish years before I retire, my $500 per month post-tax will add up to $180,000 invested. Over 30 years that could grow to (speculating) $500,000. That's $320,000 of growth I don't pay any taxes on.
    – Gone Fishing
    53 mins ago
  • 1
    True, but compare that to investing $658 per month (The pre-tax equivalent of 500 before a 24% tax deduction) over 30 years and paying a 24% tax on that.
    – D Stanley
    40 mins ago
  • I know this is slightly off topic, but if I understand your point, you're saying if I invest $500 into a Roth, paying $158 per month, at 6% interest (speculating), I end up with $502,000 at the cost of $56,880 in taxes; so in total $445,120. Compared with $658 per month I end up with $661,000 at the cost of $158,640; so in total $502,360. Therefore, traditional is better in my scenario?
    – Gone Fishing
    18 mins ago
  • They should be the same if the tax rates are the same (I rounded the $658). The bet on Roth vs traditional is that your tax bracket is lower now than at retirement, so you're paying tax now to get tax free growth versus paying no tax now but tax on the growth.
    – D Stanley
    16 mins ago

Your Answer

Gone Fishing is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.