I am using wealthsimple to trade stocks. The website is nice and simple to be used but it has one con: it takes time to finish the trade transaction when I want to buy/sell a new stock!

For long-term investing, I don't think it's a problem, but for short-term, yes it's (the price might go up or down after I submit the transaction).

Is there an alternative or a way to do real-time trading? Given that I am living in Canada and I buy CAD and US stocks.