Payments via SEPA direct debit can, in normal circumstances, be refunded unconditionally from the client's bank's website for eight weeks after the date of payment. Is this truly unconditional, even in case of bankruptcy? I'm asking because I'm afraid a supplier I deal with might go bankrupt, so I'm wondering if I can get my monthly advance back in that case, or if the SEPA direct debit refunds would be blocked and I'd go into the regular system behind all the preferred creditors. If it matters, both the supplier and I are in Belgium.

(I understand that I'd need to pay for the services delivered and I'm obviously willing to do that, this is not about that, only about getting the advance back for the services that were not delivered.)