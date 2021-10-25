0

I don't have any current (auto or home or renter's) insurance and need to rent a car for one week in Minnesota. The minimum, after tax, cost I can find is $280, but this includes no insurance (I even have to specifically sign that I am declining insurance). I believe that my having no insurance here is still legal in Minnesota because the car rental company has somewhere agreed to cover me up to state liability minimum limits.

So, suppose I hit somebody (and am at fault) who therefore needs $10k in medical treatment. My impression is that the car rental company (or a different company that insures them, but let me just call all of this "the company") will pay for this and then demand the $10k from me.

So, I am getting legal insurance but taking all the responsibility. It's like having an infinite-deductible policy (with deductible applying to "liability" also, instead of just "collision").

All of the above is for a rental car, but is there a way to operate a vehicle I own like this too?

Such a policy would be the cheapest, so a super-safe and super-defensive driver (who could therefore never be at fault in an accident) would want this policy. It seems theoretically possible for an owner because it already exists for a renter. Do any insurance companies offer owner policies like this? Would it be legal if they did?

Improve this question
0

Former rental car employee - your head is in the right place but you're missing one thing. Rental car companies (at least the big green one I worked for years ago) don't sell insurance, they sell a damage waiver. All it's doing is waiving their right to go after you in the event of a collision to cover the costs of their vehicle they loaned you.

Why this practice makes sense is let's say they sell X amount of damage waivers per day at $25/day per rental. The average person renting a car isn't going to damage one, so that $25/day is pure profit in 99% of all scenarios. In the event of an accident in the other 1% of scenarios, they simply pay for it and move on. This is of course an insane oversimplification of the process but it's essentially how that works in a nutshell. The process may have changed or there may be new rental damage waivers that do cover personal injury, but I've been out of that scene for awhile so I'm not sure.

So if you're planning on signing up for the rental damage waiver and hoping it covers anything beyond the car the company loaned you - you may be in for a hard lesson. You may have better luck checking what credit card you use to rent, most of the higher end cards offer rental "insurance" in some form or another, again be sure to read the fine print there because no company is going to assume that kind of risk for free.

Improve this answer
New contributor
MikeWRX is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.